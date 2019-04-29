Grayling appoints new Birmingham office leader

She joins after a six-year stint at Freuds, where she led a team working on a number of prestigious public and private sector health and behaviour change campaigns.

This includes Public Health England, Durex, The Estée Lauder Companies' Breast Cancer Campaign and the Mayor of London’s #LondonIsOpen.

Pearson has a wealth of FMCG experience across food, drink, tourism and retail sectors. Prior to Freuds, she held roles at Frank and Ketchum.

Pearson was born in Coventry and will be returning to the Midlands to take on the role. Grayling’s portfolio of clients in the region include Coventry University Group, M&S, John West and HSBC, which has partnered with Grayling for several years.

"Betty’s appointment is illustrative of our ambition to hire the best in class for our business right across our nine UK offices," Grayling UK and Ireland CEO Sarah Scholefield said:

"She’s got fantastic big-agency, big-brand experience and a genuine passion and understanding of the region. We have ambitious plans for our business in the Midlands, underscored by this critical hire."

Pearson commented: "I’m thrilled to be joining an agency with such a strong regional network and a commitment to grow in the Midlands. It’s a hugely exciting time for the region, which is accelerating change across our vibrant cultural, sporting and creative scenes. As a Midlander myself, I can’t wait to burst the ‘London bubble’ and get stuck into the thriving PR industry outside of the capital."

In addition to Birmingham, Grayling has nine offices across the country, including London, Southampton, Bristol, Leeds, Manchester, Cardiff, Glasgow and Edinburgh.