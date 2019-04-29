MHP wins public affairs brief for taxi-hailing app

The account is thought to be worth a ‘six-figure’ sum. MHP’s brief includes helping mytaxi have a voice in the debate about the future of mobility in the UK and to shape the app’s strategic approach to key policy initiatives in a highly regulated industry in the UK and regionally.

MHP secures another fintech client win

The brief also includes providing mytaxi with a voice around safety and standards of the sector.

Mytaxi is part of the Free Now group, the ride-hailing joint venture between BMW and Daimler and operates across more than 100 European cities and beyond. Teneo Blue Rubicon led on public affairs and PR strategy after mytaxi merged and rebranded with Hailo in 2016.

"As mytaxi moves into an exciting new phase in the UK, pushing for increased standards and competition across the sector and moving into the mobility space, MHP is the perfect partner to help us achieve our goals and deliver for both drivers and passengers alike," mytaxi UK general manager David Savage said.

MHP MD and joint head of public affairs Jamie Lyons added: "We’re delighted to be supporting mytaxi as it grows and evolves. The debate about the future of mobility is an exciting one and we look forward to giving mytaxi a platform to tell its story."

MHP has recently strengthened its public affairs team with the appointment of Amy Fisher, former special advisor to former home secretary Amber Rudd, and Tom Hamilton, from the office of Labour’s Deputy Leader Tom Watson.

Other recent wins include Nationwide, ATOS and the Alcohol Information Partnership.