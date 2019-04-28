In Pictures: PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards 2019
Added 3 hours ago
by Rob McKinlay
See the best photos from PRWeek's Best Places to Work Awards 2019, which are supported by CALM and REBA and recognise the top employers among the UK's PR and comms agencies.
This year's Best Places to Work Awards were presented on Thursday evening (25 April) at Sea Containers London, with winners including Missive, MullenLowe Salt and Brands2Life.
For more details on the winners, highly commended and finalists in each category, click here.
Check out the full Best Places to Work shortlist here
Who were the Best Places to Work Awards winners last year?
Have you registered with us yet?
Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins
Register
Already registered?
Sign in