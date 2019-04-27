Brand Film Festival London 2019: winners revealed

The event featured an array of speakers throughout the day (1 May), mixed with announcements of the winners across the various categories.
AMVBBDO was named Creative Agency of the Year. The agency is behind Viva la Vulva for Essity, which won the most awards of any brand film, with six Golds alongside inclusion in the Best of the Best list.
In addition, Essity - the owner of the sanitary towel brand known as Bodyform in the UK and Libresse or Nana in other regions - won the Brand of the Year category.
The Media Production Company of the Year was WING London, with Beagle Media highly commended in that category.
The films judged to be Best of the Best were:
- Dear Dorothy for Jaguar Land Rover. Entered by Commotion (one Gold, two Silvers)
- Nothing Beats a Londoner for Nike. Entered by Riff Raff Films, other credits: Wieden & Kennedy London, Final Cut, 750MPH, Time Based Arts (two Golds)
- Small Talk Saves Lives: Everyday Small Talk for Samaritans, Network Rail & British Transport Police. Entered by Pegasus, other credits: The Progress Film Company (two Golds)
- Viva la Vulva for Essity. Entered by AMVBBDO, other credits: Somesuch & Co, Ketchum, Poke, Zenith, Trim Editing, Time Based Arts (six Golds)
See the full list of Gold, Silver and Bronze brand film winners below:
Gold winners
Animated
- Viva la Vulva for Essity. Entered by AMVBBDO, other credits: Somesuch & Co, Ketchum, Poke, Zenith, Trim Editing, Time Based Arts
Best Director
- Imagine for easyJet. Entered by Riff Raff Films, other credits: VCCP, The Moving Picture Company London, The Factory
- Nothing Beats a Londoner for Nike. Entered by Riff Raff Films, other credits: Wieden & Kennedy London, Final Cut, 750MPH, Time Based Arts
Best Performance
- Viva la Vulva for Essity. Entered by AMVBBDO, other credits: Somesuch & Co, Ketchum, Poke, Zenith, Trim Editing, Time Based Arts
Best Post-Production
- The Boy and the Piano for John Lewis & Partners. Entered by MPC, other credits: Adam&eveDDB, Academy Films
- Viva la Vulva for Essity. Entered by AMVBBDO, other credits: Somesuch & Co, Ketchum, Poke, Zenith, Trim Editing, Time Based Arts
Brand Documentary
- Minds Wide Open: unlocking the potential of the human brain for Tianqiao and Chrissy Chen Institute. Entered by MerchantCantos
- The Land of Land Rovers for Land Rover. Entered by The Progress Film Company, other credits: Spark44 (below)
Branded Programme
- FA UNLCKD Series for Footasylum. Entered by Chief
Consumer Goods
- Viva la Vulva for Essity. Entered by AMVBBDO, other credits: Somesuch & Co, Ketchum, Poke, Zenith, Trim Editing, 750mph, Time Based Arts
Corporate
- BP, RISE for BP. Entered by PSONA Films, other credits: UNIT for Grade & Sound
- Dear Dorothy for Jaguar Land Rover. Entered by Commotion
Healthcare
- Viva la Vulva for Essity. Entered by AMVBBDO, other credits: Somesuch & Co, Ketchum
Most Emotional Film
- Armistice Day for Westminster City Council. Entered by TMW Unlimited, other credits: Westminster City Council
- Viva la Vulva for Essity. Entered by AMVBBDO, other credits: Somesuch & Co, Ketchum, Poke, Zenith, Trim Editing, Time Based Arts
- Mushy's Story for Currys PC World. Entered by The Hook, other credits: JBL/Blue 449
Music and Entertainment
- Geek Island for UKTV Play. Entered by UKTV Creative and Taylor Herring, other credits: St Mark's Studios
Not-for-Profit/Giving Back
- Armistice Day for Westminster City Council. Entered by TMW Unlimited, other credits: Westminster City Council
- Small Talk Saves Lives: Everyday Small Talk for Samaritans, Network Rail & British Transport Police. Entered by Pegasus, other credits: Progress Film Company
Sport
- Palace x Adidas 'Court Date' for Palace Skateboards. Entered by MPC Creative, other credits: MPC
- SAP + Manchester City 'Who's The Blue?' for SAP, Manchester City. Entered by Momentum Worldwide, other credits: Burger Films, Dojo Filmhouse
Viral
- Nothing Beats a Londoner for Nike. Entered by Riff Raff Films, other credits: Wieden & Kennedy London, Final Cut, 750MPH, Time Based Arts
- Small Talk Saves Lives: Everyday Small Talk for Samaritans, Network Rail & British Transport Police. Entered by Pegasus, other credits: The Progress Film Company
- The Boy and the Piano for John Lewis & Partners. Entered by MPC, other credits: Adam&eveDDB, Academy Films
Silver
Animated
- Pokémon Planet for The Pokémon Company. Entered by Hope&Glory, other credit: Maverick Productions
B2B
- Identity for Pinn. Entered by The Edge Picture Company
Best Performance
- The Note for The Ritz-Carlton. Entered by Hearst Media Solutions
Best Post-Production
- Dragon Challenge for Range Rover, Entered by Big Buoy/Big Chop, other credits: Spark 44, Carnage, Rogue Films
- Imagine for easyJet. Entered by MPC, other credits: VCCP, Riff Raff (below)
Best Screenplay
- Strangers' Reunion for The Ritz-Carlton. Entered by Hearst Media Solutions
Brand Documentary
- Aum’s Reunion: A lost child’s search for home for Google. Entered by Across the Pond
- Build the Danish Way for Carlsberg. Entered by Armoury, other credits: Fold 7
- Jaguar: Going Electric for Jaguar. Entered by Flying Mile Films
- Mushy's Story for Currys PC World. Entered by The Hook, other credits: JBL/Blue 449
- The Pioneers for HSBC. Entered by Hill+Knowlton Strategies, other credits: ZoomFiji
- Uber: Where to, Britain? for Uber. Entered by Gravity Road, other credits: Channel 4, Manning Gottlieb OMD, Faithful Hound
Branded Programme
- Barclays "Card Freeze" with Capital FM for Barclays. Entered by Global Radio, other credits: OMD
- Dear Dorothy for Jaguar Land Rover. Entered by Commotion
- Surroundings 001: Flava D - Lewisham for Shure. Entered by Crack Magazine
- The OMEN Esports Report from OMEN by HP for HP. Entered by DRUM, other credits: PHD Media
Consumer Goods
- Mushy's Story for Currys PC World. Entered by The Hook, other credits: JBL/Blue 449
Corporate
- Go home well for Shell Connected Pictures. Entered by TMW Unlimited, other credits: Connected Pictures
- Have You Heard? for Tideway. Entered by The Edge Picture Company
- Ice Cream for All for Northern Bloc. Entered by Northern Bloc, other credits: Iron Row Films
- Very Old Skateboarders for Facebook. Entered by Hope&Glory, other credits: Lewis Khan
Foreign Language
- Skittles launch Norway for Mars Nordic. Entered by JCP PR & Advertising, other credits: Kandidat Film
Funniest Film
- Chabuddy CWC for Cricket World Cup. Entered by Black Shark Media, other credits: Ogilvy PR
- Even Divas Are Believers for Hostelworld. Entered by Lucky Generals, other credits: Blink, The Mill, Stitch
- Geek Island for UKTV Play. Entered by UKTV Creative and Taylor Herring, other credits: St. Mark's Studios
- If Monopoly was real life for Hasbro. Entered by Jungle Creations, other credits: OMD UK
Healthcare
- You vs. Train: Tom's Story for Network Rail & British Transport Police. Entered by Pegasus, other credits: Progress Film Company
Internal
- Fremantle 24/7 for Fremantle Media. Entered by Ecstasy of Gold, other credits: Fremantle Media, Workplace by Facebook
- Go home well for Shell. Entered by TMW Unlimited, other credits: Connected Pictures
- Meet Amy for HSBC. Entered by The Edge Picture Company
- Tick Tock for AstraZeneca. Entered by The Edge Picture Company
Issues and Crisis Management
- Brides of the Well for WaterAid. Entered by Nucco Brain
- Fighting Financial Crime - Drug Trafficking for HSBC. Entered by HSBC Global Communications, other credits: MerchantCantos
Most Emotional Film
- Dear Dorothy for Jaguar Land Rover. Entered by Commotion
- Mushy's Story for Currys PC World
- SAFER and Red2Green for Local Services Division. Entered by Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust, other credits: Featurephonicmedia
- Within Indigo Walls for Cheong Fatt Tze – The Blue Mansion. Entered by Brace Productions Ltd
Music and Entertainment
- Pokémon Planet for The Pokémon Company. Entered by Hope&Glory, other credits: Maverick Productions
Not-for-Profit/Giving Back
- Nathalie McGloin – Making Motorsport for Everyone for Stanley Black & Decker. Entered by Stanley Black & Decker
- The Adventure Effect for Youth Hostel Association. Entered by Cubo, other credits: Secret Compass (below)
- The Daily Mile - The Poem for The Daily Mile. Entered by Media Zoo, other credits: Ineos, ("supporter of The Daily Mile charity")
- Where do you draw the line? for timeTo. Entered by Lucky Generals, other credits: Another Film Company, The Quarry, 750mph
Sport
- 50 years on - Susie Goodall takes on the Golden Globe Race for DHL. Entered by Maverick Sports + Entertainment, other credits: Trunk, Coda, Light Colour Sound
- Bring Your Fire for Dragons Rugby. Entered by Affixxius Films
- Chabuddy CWC for Cricket World Cup. Entered by Black Shark Media, other credits: Ogilvy PR
- Puma - We Are The Arsenal for Puma. Entered by Autobahn Productions, other credits: Knas, Pedro and James, Autobahn productions/Falca Production
- #ShowYourEdge for Jaguar. Entered by WING London, other credits: CAA
- The Pioneers for HSBC. Entered by Hill+Knowlton Strategies, other credits: ZoomFiji
Sustainability
- Gansu for HSBC Now. Entered by HSBC Global Communications, other credits: MerchantCantos
Viral
- Even Divas Are Believers for Hostelworld. Entered by Lucky Generals, other credits: Blink, The Mill, 750mph, Stitch
- Pokémon Planet for The Pokémon Company. Entered by Hope&Glory, other credits: Maverick Productions
- Pump it Up for Volvo Construction Equipment. Entered by SE10, other credits: Forsman & Bodenfors
- Very Old Skateboarders for Facebook. Entered by Hope&Glory, other credits: Lewis Khan
- You vs. Train: Tom's Story for Network Rail & British Transport Police. Entered by Pegasus, other credits: The Progress Film Company
Bronze
Animated
- Yonkers Savings Bank for HSBC Global Communications. Entered by HSBC Now, other credit: MerchantCantos
B2B
- ADDERLink Infinity Range Video for ADDER. Entered by Shoot You Video & Animation Production
- Dr. Martens: Rebel soles for Dr. Martens. Entered by LifeWorks by Morneau Shepell
- In nuclear research, total well-being starts with safety for Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL). Entered by LifeWorks by Morneau Shepell
- Naia for Eastman. Entered by Cell48, other credit: Jacqueline Bissett (illustrator)
Best Director
- Babbel "An Alien Abroad" for Babbel. Entered by O Positive, other credits: Wieden+Kenney London
Best Post-Production
- Erbauer Range Film for Kingfisher Plc. Entered by Ecstasy of Gold Ltd
- #ShowYourEdge for Jaguar. Entered by WING London, other credits: CAA
Brand Documentary
- Facebook: Beyond the Screen for Facebook. Entered by Hope&Glory, other credits TCO and Huck
- The soul of a violin for Bodegas Ramon Bilbao. Entered by Bodegas Ramon Bilbao, other credits: CINE 365 FILMS
- UWE Mental Health for UWE Bristol. Entered by Korro
- Volvo CE and LEGO Technic join forces with children to imagine the future of construction equipment for Volvo Construction Equipment. Entered by SE10, other credits: Forsman & Bodenfors
- Woody Woodpecker - Bird Gone Wild for Universal Pictures. Entered by Nemorin Creative Film & Video
Branded Programme
- The Adventure Effect for Youth Hostel Association. Entered by Cubo, other credits: Secret Compass (production company)
- Tiny Kitchen x Ant-Man and the Wasp for Disney. Entered by Tastemade, other credits: OMD
Consumer Goods
- Racing car vs. train Moscow" for JSC "Transmashholding». Entered by Communication group "MOTIVE"
Corporate
- Gateway to the World for Mwani. Entered by The Edge Picture Company
- Life in the Glass Age for Corning. Entered by Cell48, other credits: MRM – McCann, SpeedVR, Spring Onion VFX, Primer, QLBeans
- One Moment Of Courage for Goodman Masson. Entered by Goodman Masson, other credits: Beast London
Foreign Language
- Another dream of yours for Larios. Entered by Pelonio, other credits: Garlic Films
Funniest Film
- Palace 'Tokyo' for Palace Skateboards. Entered by MPC Creative, other credits: MPC
Healthcare
- Making Gut Health Digestible for The Gut Stuff, Entered by Jones Knowles Ritchie, other credits: Resonate - Sound Design Company
- Sorry for Sidra. Entered by The Edge Picture Company
Internal
- Four Years Long for English Institute of Sport. Entered by Tilling Creative Group
- Proud of us in 2018 for Northumbrian Water Group. Entered by Northumbrian Water Group
- Selfridges Duke Street Project for Selfridges & Co. Entered by MediaWorks London Limited
- We Are Operations for HSBC Now. Entered by HSBC Global Communications, other credits: MerchantCantos
Issues and Crisis Management
- ICAM Lab Safety Films for ICAM - International Centre for Advanced Materials. Entered by Tilling Creative Group
Most Emotional Film
- #bethegift for Nokia/HMD. Entered by Nucco Brain
Music and Entertainment
- Tiny Kitchen x Ant-Man and the Wasp for Disney. Entered by Tastemade, other credits: OMD
- Very Old Skateboarders for Facebook. Entered by Hope&Glory, other credits: Lewis Khan (below)
Not-for-Profit/Giving Back
- What We Do - brand film for Sightsavers. Entered by Sightsavers, other credits: Magneto Films Ltd
- Youth Employability for McDonald's. Entered by The Edge Picture Company
Public Affairs
- How Long Would It Take You? (For Fire Door Safety Week) for British Woodworking Federation/Fire Door Alliance. Entered by Speed Communications
Viral
- #BeBrave for McLaren. Entered by WING London
- Palace x Ralph Lauren for Palace Skateboards. Entered by MPC Creative, other credits: MPC