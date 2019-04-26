The PR Week 4.26.2019: Rob Longert, Day One Agency

Formed by a trio of big agency veterans in 2014, Day One Agency has emerged as one of the PR industry's rising stars, winning Small Agency of the Year at the 2019 PRWeek Awards U.S.

Cofounder Rob Longert joins The PR Week podcast to discuss how the agency pulled off 32% revenue growth in 2018.

He also chats about the FBI's media monitoring brief, the L.A. Chargers' social team, Arby's hard-to-find Easter Egg, Jet Blue's unique job ad, Northwestern Mutual hiring M Booth and Xfinity consolidating its PR work.