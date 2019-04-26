Breakfast Briefing: 5 things to know on Friday

Interpublic Group reported 6.4% growth in organic net revenue in Q1 to $2 billion. The company saw a net loss of $9.5 million compared to a net loss of $16.1 for the same period last year.

Amazon used its Q1 earnings release to talk up its good deeds. In its Q1 financial press release CEO Jeff Bezos made a point of highlighting the company’s social cause efforts. It’s a reaction, the Business Insider says, to recent criticism from groups including politicians, software developers, and environmentalists.

Amazon is also working with Sinclair to buy 21 Fox regional sports networks. The New York Post reports that Sinclair Broadcast Group wants Amazon’s backing for its approximately $9 billion, all-cash offer to buy the networks being auctioned off by Disney.

The Nasdaq is trying to one-up the NYSE with a tenth-floor terrace. On Thursday, the exchange revealed the new 2,100-square-foot outdoor space with views of Times Square, where executives can schmooze and ring ceremonial opening and closing bells (like PRWeek did last month). The terrace is meant to compete with NYSE’s balcony that overlooks its trading floor. (The New York Post)

Samsung pressured a website to take down an article revealing the innards of its new foldable mobile phone. The website iFixit had published a teardown of the Galaxy Fold recently, but removed the article after Samsung made the request to the organization that had given iFixit the phone. (The Verge)