Snapchat hires first CMO

Snapchat has hired its first CMO, signaling a change in the social media platform’s communications plan.

Kenny Mitchell, a former marketer at McDonald’s and Gatorade, will join Snap in June in the newly created position, reporting to founder and chief executive Evan Spiegel.

Mitchell will be in charge of all consumer and product marketing programs amid a year of internal change. In February, Snapchat reorganized its sales teams by client vertical.

The company has recognized that it needs to be more proactive at growing its global audience. This week, Snap posted virtually flat daily active user growth at 191 million.

Spiegel told investors in February that "explaining our core product value to customers everywhere" is a key area of focus for the business.

Mitchell most recently was VP of brand content and engagement at McDonald’s in the U.S., where he led the fast-food company's strategic brand and consumer marketing agenda. He was previously head of consumer engagement at Gatorade.

Spiegel said of Mitchell’s appointment, "Kenny’s consumer marketing expertise and his deep understanding of our products will be a great combination for Snap.

"Throughout his career, Kenny has demonstrated his ability to successfully execute innovative, global marketing campaigns, many of which have leveraged our own vertical video and augmented-reality products," Spiegel added. "He’s a natural fit to join our team and lead marketing as we continue driving the positive momentum we have in the business."

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.