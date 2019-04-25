Xbox reinvents games as tourist destinations

Microsoft Xbox has taken inspiration from tourism advertising for a campaign that promotes the ability to explore spectacular environments within its games.

Created by McCann London, Visit Xbox highlights the graphics of Xbox One X Enhanced games, which have been either updated or built specifically to take advantage of the improved Xbox One X console.

The work was created and directed by Jim Nilsson and Jacob Bjordal and produced by Fire Without Smoke.

It includes a 70-second film in the style of a tourist-board spot and a website featuring locations shot by in-game photographers. The site is intended to encourage gamers to find a destination they want to visit and buy a trip there -- by purchasing the game, rather than booking flights.

Xbox is also partnering with Rough Guides, which is writing and publishing a guidebook of gaming worlds. On Friday, Xbox and game developers will host guided tours of open-world racing game Forza Horizon 4 on streaming platform Mixer and show them on digital screens at Westfield London.

"With Visit Xbox, we want to inspire everyone to become a gaming tourist and explore breathtaking Xbox One X Enhanced worlds," said Michael Flatt, global gaming marcom lead at Xbox. "Our campaign offers destinations from the past, present and future, on our world and beyond. Together with the Xbox community, we will continue to find, curate and capture the most beautiful locations in games."

Laurence Thomson, chief creative officer at McCann U.K., added that "this new type of ‘tourism’ offers people incredible new worlds to explore, from vibrant cities to exotic wildernesses to outer space."

"Game worlds are so rich and immersive; this campaign aims to showcase that beauty," he said.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.