H+K and Weber Shandwick ranked among the 'Best Workplaces' in the UAE

PR firms Hill+Knowlton Strategies and Weber Shandwick have been voted among the top ten workplaces in the UAE in a country ranking by Great Place to Work - a global research, training and consultancy firm.

Great Place to Work – which awards the best workplaces in over 50 countries worldwide – this week revealed its ninth annual list of ‘Best Workplaces’ in the UAE, which featured the top 30 companies.

DHL secured the top spot, Weber Shandwick was ranked seventh, followed by Hill+Knowlton Strategies at number 10.

Bashar Al Kadhi, CEO of Hill+Knowlton Strategies for the MENA region, said: "There’s no magic recipe for great company culture. It’s about hiring the right people, upskilling them and nurturing a creative, inclusive environment. Creativity is at the heart of our business and we believe in relentlessly refining our skills to ensure everyone has opportunities to create meaningful impact.

"We invest one per cent of our revenue every year back into training and supporting our growing team – from weeklong external trainings to smoothies on a Thursday – it all counts.

Maha Zaatari, managing director of Great Place to Work in the UAE, said: "With 30 companies earning recognition this year, it is immensely reassuring to see a record number of organisations invest in their employees’ well-being and cultivate exceptional workplaces that nurture, motivate and inspire.

"It is these values of tolerance, diversity, trust and inclusion that are intrinsic to the UAE’s vision and are actively promoted by the government in its quest for sustainable growth and to establish itself as the happiest nation in the world."