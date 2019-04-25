FTI strategic comms revenue jumps 9.3% in Q1

WASHINGTON: FTI Consulting’s strategic communications segment reported organic revenue growth of 9.3% in Q1 to $57.7 million.

FTI credited corporate reputation projects in North America and EMEA for the increase, along with a $2 million improvement in pass-through revenues.

"Public affairs issues and crisis, just those global complex engagements, continue to drive our business and the core of our business, as well as in areas like Asia, Australia, Dubai and South Africa," said Mark McCall, global segment leader for FTI’s strategic communications. "Though the strength of business continues to be the U.S., London and Brussels."

The increase in project-based revenue came in part from work for clients of the firm’s other business segments, such as corporate finance and restructuring, forensic and litigation, economic consulting and technology.

"More and more of it is linked to the rest of FTI, and our people and change business that is helping these organizations go through transformations," he said.

Q1 revenues for the company as a whole rose 10.7% to $551.3 million. Net income for all of FTI in Q1 was up nearly 61% to $62.6 million.

FTI saw organic revenue growth across its business segments. Corporate finance and restructuring was up 12.6% to $161 million, while forensic and litigation consulting grew by 8.6%, to $139 million. Economic consulting revenues grew 6.9% to $142.3 million, and technology revenue increased by 25.5% to $51.3 million.

FTI saw a revenue increase of 14% last year to $220.3 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report.