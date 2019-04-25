PRCA launches NextGen Arabia

PRCA MENA have launched NextGen Arabia, an initiative that aims to coach young Arabic PR professionals and teach them how to navigate the changing industry landscape.

NextGen Arabia will cater specifically to Arabic PR professionals in roles from junior account executives to senior account managers and will provide a forum for discussion, sharing peer-to-peer advice and experiences.

PRCA NextGen Arabia is chaired by Hadeel Mansour, who said: "I’m delighted to have the support of the PRCA to realise the idea of another group designed to foster the careers of young PR professionals in Arabic.

"As chair of PRCA NextGen Arabia, I’m looking forward to coming together to learn from one another, as well as those we aspire to in the industry."

PRCA MENA general manager Melissa Cannon added: "As a vital part of the communications industry in region, with the launch of NextGen Arabia, we look forward to helping young Arabic professionals share their experiences with peers and role models to ensure the industry in the Middle East and North Africa continues to grow and take its place amongst other major world players."

