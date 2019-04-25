APCO promotes Adams, Gallagher

CHICAGO: APCO Worldwide has promoted two senior leaders, making Tina-Marie Adams lead for growth in North America, and giving Matthew Gallagher responsibility for its Chicago office.

Both started in the roles on March 18, reporting to Kelly Williamson, president of North America and MD of the Raleigh, North Carolina, office. Adams’ direct reports include 18 senior North America team members, and Gallagher is leading 20 people in Chicago.

Adams previously served as Midwest MD, leading the Chicago office, before taking on the role of North America head of growth initiatives. She started at APCO in her former role in 2014 after working for Ketchum as its Midwest regional director for five years.

Gallagher was senior director and SVP of APCO’s North American energy practice, based in Washington, DC, before he was named MD of Chicago. He joined the firm in 2011 as director and VP of corporate communications and issues management, according to LinkedIn.

APCO posted global revenue growth of 4.4% in 2018 to $134.1 million, according to PRWeek’s 2019 Agency Business Report. Revenue was down 1% in the U.S. to $65.7 million.