Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

We knew this was coming: Former Vice President Joe Biden is launching his third presidential campaign, joining the race as an early frontrunner among more than a dozen major Democratic candidates. Biden released a nearly 4-minute long video early Thursday with his announcement, stating, "We are in a battle for the soul of this nation." He is expected hold his first formal campaign event in Pittsburgh on Monday. Earlier this month, Biden’s video response to the recent controversy about his overfamiliar way of interacting with women was mocked.

Facebook may finally pay for privacy issues. David Wehner, Facebook's CFO, said on a conference call with analysts after Wednesday’s earnings report that the company expects an ongoing investigation from the Federal Trade Commission to result in fines ranging from $3 billion to $5 billion. Facebook set aside $3 billion in legal expenses related to the investigation, which cut into its profit for the first three months of 2019. Facebook's profit for Q1 was $2.4 billion, a decrease of 51% from the same period a year ago.

Carlos Ghosn has been granted bail in Japan…again. Less than a month after he was re-arrested on new charges, the ex-Nissan boss is set to walk out of a Japanese jail after posting $4.5 million in bail.

Another thing to look out for today: The James Bond 25 title reveal. Several Bond social media accounts announced there would be a live reveal (which can be watched on Twitter) from an "iconic 007 location" on Thursday morning. Fans can also ask the cast a question using #BOND25. Good Morning America announced on Twitter that it will have exclusive news on the new movie that will be unveiled Thursday and Friday.