MCC picks new PR agency to help engage public during 'incredible' summer of cricket

Run will provide strategic media and PR support across sporting and entertainment events during one of the most important summers of cricket.

The move follows the recent appointment of Laura Best as head of comms and media in December and Kate Miller as head of comms at the England and Wales Cricket Board.

The home of cricket, Lord’s, will host several important matches, including the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Final, the second Ashes test between England and Australia, and the first test match between England and Ireland.

Lord’s will also host the MCC World Cricket Committee in August, where former international cricketers will discuss key issues facing cricket during a two-day meeting chaired by former England batsman Mike Gatting.

Lord’s, the ground where the MCC stewards, will host the inaugural Street Child Cricket World Cup Final, welcoming ten teams of street-connected young people to play on the hallowed turf.

As the season draws to a close, work will begin on the redevelopment of the Compton and Edrich stands, which flank the iconic media centre.

Away from the cricketing action, Michelin-starred chefs Tommy Banks, Michael Caines and Raymond Blanc will be hosting Lord’s Dining Club events in the Long Room of the Grade II-listed pavilion, while England cricket icons Angus Fraser and Marcus Trescothick will entertain visitors in the Players’ Dining Room and on the outfield as part of two new tours Lord’s are offering this year.

"Run Communications brings extensive knowledge across the sporting landscape and we were impressed with their understanding and response to brief," MCC head of media and communications Lauren Best said.

"Cricket has an incredible year ahead and it is pivotal that MCC maximises this opportunity and engages people inside and outside of our sport, both domestically and around the world, to maintain our relevance and position as the finest cricket club in the world."

Run communications managing director Steve Chisholm said: "We are thrilled to be working with MCC in this huge year of cricket at Lord’s. MCC is an innovative and exciting organisation that is striving to bring cricket to an ever-broader audience, whilst maintaining the global standards of the game. We are excited to be part of an incredible year ahead and working with such a passionate team."