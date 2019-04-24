M Booth helps Northwestern Mutual teach customers how to Spend Your Life Living

NEW YORK: Northwestern Mutual has selected M Booth as its U.S. consumer PR and social AOR, focused on building momentum for its Spend Your Life Living campaign.

The agency is working to tap into the emotional benefits of financial planning and establish a personal and authentic relationship with consumers. The firm is handling the brand’s social engagement, earned consumer media and influencer partnerships.

The company picked M Booth after a comprehensive, three-month review involving large and midsize agencies. Northwestern Mutual started working with the Next Fifteen agency last month.

There was no incumbent handling PR and social. The company works with other agencies for other parts of its business, a Northwestern Mutual representative said via email. A brand representative was not available for additional comment.

"They are trying to reinvent and reframe the category and help people think differently about financial planning," said M Booth CEO Dale Bornstein. "They also need to think differently about how they are talking to people about financial planning. They are looking to game-change in the industry."

Northwestern Mutual is planning the next phase of the campaign, with kickoff scheduled for this spring.

M Booth SVP Abby Hodes is leading account work. Budget information was not disclosed.

M Booth posted 17% revenue growth in 2018 to $39.8 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report. Earlier this year, the agency lost clients Buick and GMC, which selected Weber Shandwick as their PR AOR. The two General Motors makes had been working with M Booth since October 2016, when the firm was hired amid a company-wide reexamining of its agency relationships.