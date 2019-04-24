The FBI wants your help...monitoring its marketing campaigns

The FBI is looking for help monitoring and managing its public outreach campaigns, according to an RFI the agency issued this month.

The federal law enforcement agency is searching for a media analytics platform to provide data for broadcast, social, print and digital news.

In a Q&A document accompanying the RFI, the agency said it has vendors that provide news briefings, broadcast media clips, and a media engagement platform and suggested it is considering a new product to replace those services. The FBI also said it is searching for a turnkey tool that employees can use, rather than a service requiring full-time contractors.

The FBI wants the platform to have capabilities including broadcast, print, digital and social media monitoring and trend analysis; daily news curation; news and social search; media contact lists; editorial calendar support; social influencer databases; and campaign performance reports.

In both the RFI and the Q&A, the FBI said it does not have the authority to use the platform or its data for "law enforcement purposes." The federal agency added that it does not want the tool to monitor social media accounts or collect information about private citizens.

The agency did not provide a budget for the platform. The deadline for submissions is 4 p.m. EST on April 29.

The FBI did not comment on the RFI beyond the contract and Q&A documents.