In brief: Wins for Don't Cry Wolf, John Doe and Frame; new hires at Tank and Wild West

Wild West celebrates bounty of new client wins

Wild West Comms has picked up several new clients wins and made two appointments. Joining the agency’s roster of travel and experience-based brands are Camel Creek Adventure Park, Bristol-based Noah’s Ark Zoo, English National Park Experience Collection and travel money comparison site Compare Holiday Money. New food and restaurant clients include The Longstore in Charlestown and its associated sister brands Short & Strong coffee shop, The Wine Store and The Sharksfin Bar & Restaurant in Mevagissey. Wild West has also made two new appointments – Zara Tisma as digital manager and Rosa Pedley as account director.

Don’t Cry Wolf wins Concentra Analytics

Don't Cry Wolf (DCW) will work on strategy, creative and comms, as the workforce analytics and modelling software company looks to take its OrgVue offering to new international markets and audiences in finance and HR. DCW won the brief after a competitive pitch process and will be working with the senior marketing team and Concentra executives. Jennifer Cheung, head of brand and comms at Concentra Analytics, said the business is planning to 'reinvigorate the conversation on workforce analytics and planning, and take it to the next level'. John Brown, CEO and founder of Don't Cry Wolf, added: "Concentra Analytics is a real mark in the sand for us, they’re a significant organisation that is prepared to be brave, have an opinion and shake up a market. It’s an absolute dream client." Earlier this month, DCW was appointed by fast-growing tech firm Quorso.

Frame reveals new managing directors

Glasgow-based creative comms shop Frame has announced Keli Mitchell and Stephen McCranor as its new joint managing directors. The appointment coincides with the agency’s 30th birthday, and comes on the back of securing new contracts with Euro 2020, AutoRek and Strathmore Foods. Gary O’Donnell, outgoing MD and newly installed chairman, said: "Keli and Stephen are natural successors. They’re both seasoned pros who embody the spirit and values of Frame. They’re ambitious and driven, but they’re people-people. It tells you all you need to know about our progress that we didn’t need to hire them, they were already here."

Senior promotion at digital PR agency Tank

Nottingham-based Tank has promoted Max Bevis to associate director following a "sustained period of growth". Bevis has been with the agency since 2012, starting as a senior account executive and working his way up to account director for the past four years. He will continue to work with a global client base, but will now have more responsibility for the strategic direction of the business. "Tank’s success is built upon a great team with an authentic culture and identity,'' said Trevor Palmer, director and founder. "Max has always treated the business as his own, which is why it’s so rewarding to be able to promote him to this position."

Martell Cognac appoints John Doe as retained events agency

The PR agency will produce a series of events in partnership with London’s Afro Pop community. The appointment follows a series of pilot evenings created at the end of 2018 to promote spirit drink Martell Blue Swift. John Doe created a number of event assets for the brand, including VIP experiences and an acoustic gig with Afrobeats singer and songwriter Wande Coal. John Doe’s head of brand experience Celine Khor will be leading the project. She said: "The Afro Pop community in London is thriving, creative and colourful – it’s a perfect scene for Martell to invest in and we’re keen to showcase some truly innovative talent and ideas over the next few months"