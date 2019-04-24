Bentley Motors hires new comms director as drive towards 'electrification' accelerates

Bruce joins from McLaren Automotive, where he was global communications director, and brings 27 years of experience to the luxury carmaker.

He has also previously worked as a communications director at Nissan Motor GB and held senior communications roles at Volkswagen Group, including head of PR at Seat and product affairs manager at Volkswagen. Previously he spent time as motor journalist at Car and Carweek magazines.

Last year, Bentley delivered 10,494 cars – the sixth successive year it has manufactured more than 10,000 cars – to 66 markets across the world.

This year, the company celebrates its centenary year and is investing in new products and technologies to deliver a hybrid or electric variant of all Bentley models by 2025.

Bentley's Speed 6 concept car is a contender to lead its push into electric vehicles

Bruce will play an important role in communicating this strategic move towards electric vehicles to the market.

"This is the most intensive period of new product launches in our history as we transform the business and accelerate our journey towards electrification," Bentley Motors chairman and CEO Adrian Hallmark said.

"I am very confident that Wayne’s creativity, entrepreneurialism, experience and passion for cars will help deliver our continued success."

Commenting on his appointment, Bruce said: "I am thrilled to be returning to Bentley, a company which allowed me the first opportunity to experience the automotive industry. And in its momentous, centenary year, too. I also have very clear memories of riding in a school teacher’s Bentley S1 Continental as an awe-inspired nine-year-old boy, leaving a lasting impression on me.

He added: "To this day I still believe the Bentley brand is clearly defined, unique, aspirational and extraordinary. I see many opportunities to build on these attributes, extend the company’s global reach and help take the business to the next level."