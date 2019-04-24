Flora chooses new lead PR agency ahead of relaunch

Flora had previously worked with Golin, but severed ties in 2016 when the brand was being touted for sale by its previous owner Unilever. Unilever's has agreed to sell its spreads division to KKR and Flora operates under the Upfield business.

The M&C Saatchi Group agency will handle news generation, consumer PR, social, experiential and other elements of a fully integrated campaign to relaunch the brand as 100 per cent plant-based in the UK market.

Talk.Global said the Flora brief involves "elevating the taste credentials of the product and driving brand reappraisal".

"We are delighted to be working with Flora," Talk.Global board director Suzy Socker said.

"This win was an agency-wide effort and is hot off the heels of our recent eBay appointment. We are looking forward to delivering some groundbreaking campaigns for Flora in 2019."