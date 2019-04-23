SocialChorus launches products at FutureComms 2019

SocialChorus raised $12.5 million last May.

SAN FRANCISCO: SocialChorus has launched a raft of products at FutureComms 2019.

The employee communications platform said it is opening its products outside internal comms, allowing team and frontline managers to also post content, according to a statement.

SocialChorus also rolled out Assistant, which hosts company information that workers can access. The company has also introduced enhanced analytics and "content themes," which are templates that support media formats, an image library and tagging.

SocialChorus raised $12.5 million last May. Since then, it’s debuted features including a strategic planning tool this March. In August 2018, SocialChorus launched the Innovation Lab, allowing users to more precisely target audiences. It has also introduced drip campaigns, attachments, bulk uploads, commenting, video submissions and enhanced reporting.

FutureComms 2019 is a conference organized by SocialChorus that is devoted to exploring ways to align company workforces to meet business objectives.

