SutherlandGold acquires Astro Media

SAN FRANCISCO: Technology-focused PR agency SutherlandGold Group has acquired digital marketing firm Astro Media.

Astro Media founder Rachelle Spero is joining SutherlandGold as EVP and chief innovation officer, based in New York and reporting to SutherlandGold cofounder and CEO Lesley Gold. Spero will oversee about 10 staffers. SutherlandGold also has an office in San Francisco.

SutherlandGold is adding Astro Media’s digital capabilities to its "audience-first" approach, as well as its products and services, including data and measurement tools. Gold declined to discuss the platforms further because of their proprietary nature. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Gold and Spero met in July. They have been working together on projects for the past six months to see if a deal would benefit both parties. Six weeks ago, SutherlandGold brought on Spero and began retrofitting Astro Media’s products and services for its clients.

Gold described her agency as being known for creative storytelling with a "sweet spot for high-growth companies." Its clients include SurveyMonkey, Doctor on Demand, and internet security and web performance company Cloudflare. Meanwhile, Spero worked with more mature companies at Brunswick, where she was a partner.

"We’re sort of an odd marriage," Gold said.

Astro Media’s nonprofit clients are coming on-board with Spero. SutherlandGold is also planning to reinforce its position in health, finance and biotech.

Before founding Astro Media, Spero was a digital and social media consultant for ANZ and a partner at Brunswick Group, where she ran the firm’s global digital practice. She has also served as EVP and leader of Cohn & Wolfe’s global digital practice and VP at Racepoint Global.