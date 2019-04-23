In brief: Wins for Milk and Honey, Palm and We Are Social; senior hires at Cartwright and WPI

We Are Social a good fit for Hunter

Hunter has appointed creative agency We Are Social to manage its paid social media distribution, implementation and reporting, following a competitive pitch. The agency will work with the brand – famous for its wellies – in the UK, US, Canada, Germany, Italy, Spain, France and Japan. It will look to capitalise on Hunter’s successful expansion into new footwear, apparel, bags and accessories, as well as new markets; particularly the US. Cassandra Gowing, senior customer engagement and social media manager at Hunter, said: "We Are Social’s proven track record in delivering global activations which drive brand growth and tangible business results made them the perfect choice."

More news in brief: Wins for Open Comms, Phipps Relations and Say



Milk & Honey works for community office firm

Milk & Honey PR has been appointed by boutique co-working offices, Le Bureau, to build the brand’s position as a home for start-ups and entrepreneurs in South West London. The company provides 220 desks to more than 90 small businesses in its south west London location in Battersea Studios. Le Bureau’s mission is to provide small, local businesses a beautifully designed space and feel part of a community. The team will be led by Brittany Farquhar, a specialist in email marketing and digital engagement. Paul Mitchell, owner of Le Bureau, said that the company wanted to partner with a team who know the challenges start-ups face and couldn’t wait to work with the agency.

Cru8 hands brief to Palm

Food-and-drink comms specialist Palm PR has been appointed by food brand Cru8 to manage a PR campaign across consumer, trade and business media, following a three-way pitch. Cru8 produces natural alternatives to processed foods with its range of plant-based, grain-free organic Paleo breads and snacks. Palm PR has been appointed to support in growing distribution and to help the brand in its mission to help UK consumers 'switch to nutrient-dense paleo breads over the traditional processed variety'. Liam Keogh, one of Palm PR’s founding directors, said the agency’s campaign will help Cru8 secure a share of the UK’s growing 'free-from' market by publicising its range.

Senior hires at WPI include former PRWeek journalist

WPI Strategy, the corporate reputation consultancy set up by former Policy Exchange communications director Nick Faith and former No 10 special adviser Sean Worth, has announced the appointment of two senior hires. Former associate editor of PRWeek, David Singleton, joins as the agency’s first head of content, having spent the previous four years as editor of Total Politics and Politics Home. Lorna Russell joins the agency as a senior consultant from Lansons, where she was a partner in their public affairs practice. As a current Labour councillor in Camden, Russell will help advise WPI’s clients on how to constructively engage with the Labour Party at a national and local government level. The two hires come on the back of a major new business drive by WPI, which has seen the agency win competitive pitches for Uber Eats, London City Airport and the NHBC.

Cartwright strengthens senior team

Nottingham-based agency Cartwright Communications has boosted its team of PR and digital experts with three new hires, including Lucy Capaldo as senior PR consultant. Capaldo boasts 16 years’ in-house and agency experience working with a variety of clients, including blue-chip global brands and SMEs. With specialisms in lifestyle, retail, manufacturing, health and beauty, alongside the professional services, property and construction sectors, she will use her full-service expertise to help support the agency with its growing client work. Cara May-Cole has been appointed as an account executive, while Alison Pridmore joins as office manager.

Fever-Tree campaign steps up fight to end malaria

The mixer brand is helping accelerate the fight to end malaria with the return of its award-winning social media and digital campaign, ‘Raise Your Glass, Erase Malaria’. Until May 31, Fever-Tree is calling on people to join them in raising a glass to malaria’s demise and share the moment on social media. For every glass raised on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, tagging @FeverTreeMixers and #MalariaMustDie, Fever-Tree will donate £5 to charity Malaria No More. The initiative is part of the global campaign ‘Malaria Must Die, So Millions Can Live’ organised by Malaria No More UK on behalf of the global malaria community.