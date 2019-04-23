Breakfast Briefing: This year's ABR is live! Here are the highlights

So, how did PR agencies do? PRWeek’s 2019 Agency Business Report shows overall global agency revenue rose 5% in 2018, to $11.9 billion, up 1% on prior year growth. The U.S. number was slightly less, up 4% to $5.64 billion, but double the hike of the previous 12 months. PRWeek’s Steve Barrett noted that it’s definitely PR’s year – at least for midsize firms. Plus: While some firms are nearing or above 50% when it comes to gender equality at the top ranks, others are languishing behind their peers.

Here’s what holding company CEOs are not worried about: in-housing. In a series of Q&As, CEOs including Interpublic Group's Michael Roth, Publicis Groupe's Arthur Sadoun, WPP's Mark Read and Havas' Yannick Bolloré, shared what areas they are focused on, as well as their concerns.

Where did your agency rank? Check out PRWeek’s rankings table. This year, it lists the top 378 firms by revenue.

What’s hot, and what’s not, in your sector? Experts told us the latest trends they are seeing in five industries, including consumer, corporate, technology, healthcare and public affairs. Plus: Here are the up-and-coming firms to watch out for in 2019. Don’t forget to check out our video interviews with their leaders.

Agency profiles are back. The 21 firms we profiled this year were a mix of industry bellwethers, including Edelman, Weber Shandwick and BCW and agencies setting new bars such as Zeno Group, Hotwire and Dini von Mueffling Communications.