MHP secures another fintech client win

The free app helps people track, switch and save money on their home finances. MHP has been appointed to build its profile in the consumer finance and technology media in an account worth ‘five figures’.

Youtility connects with a person’s bank to identify their home finance providers, flagging high bills, big future payments and contract end dates. It also attempts to make it easy for users to compare and switch providers.

Youtility co-founder Will Kostoris said: "MHP has strong credentials in the open banking space and we were impressed with their expertise and experience of working with some of the biggest names in the fintech industry. We are looking forward to working together to promote the benefits of technology to end the consumer loyalty trap we all experience when managing our home finances."

Earlier this month, MHP won a brief from ‘fintech unicorn’ Revolut, to create a programme of proactive campaigns and media strategy to support its next phase of international growth. This includes launching in North America and Asia as part of a long-term programme of international expansion.

MHP said its financial services team has transformed under the leadership of financial services head Mike Robb, who has built new fintech and consumer finance capabilities. The agency has recently won brands including Nationwide, ING, Conferma and impact investment platform tickr.

On the latest win, Robb said: "We are very pleased Youtility has chosen MHP to build and deliver its communications programme. Open banking-enabled technology for better money management is an extremely exciting area of financial services and Youtility is at the core of this innovation. We’re looking forward to helping the team cement its position in the market."