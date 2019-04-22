Facebook hires Bill Gates' former personal PR manager

MENLO PARK, CA: Facebook has named John Pinette to the role of VP of global communications, the company said on Monday.

Pinette is taking over the position from Caryn Marooney, who said in early February that she was leaving the social media company, according to a statement from Facebook.

Pinette was most recently VP of marketing and communications at Vulcan, the philanthropic, technology and business organization launched by late Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen. Previously, Pinette directed communications for Pershing Square Capital Management for just over two years starting in 2014 and was director of communications for Gates Ventures, Bill Gates’ private office and innovation lab. His responsibilities included managing the former Microsoft chief’s personal image and communications program at Gates Ventures.

Pinette has also worked at Google, leading its Asia-Pacific communications.

Facebook said in the same statement that Jennifer Newstead will serve as the company’s new general counsel, replacing Colin Stretch.

Facebook, which has been mired in data-security scandals and other crises, is set to report its Q1 2019 earnings on Wednesday.