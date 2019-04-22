Why JetBlue's corp comms directors are expected to clean airplanes

NEW YORK: Going for that JetBlue Airways corporate comms director job? Be ready to clean the aircraft.

A job ad for the role posted to Glassdoor explains that one job expectation is "when working or traveling on JetBlue flights, and if time permits, all capable crewmembers are asked to assist with light cleaning of the aircraft."

JetBlue manager of corporate comms Tamara Young said that PR pros at the company aren’t the only ones expected to tidy up after a flight; it’s a companywide affair from the bottom to the top.

"It’s always been a tradition that everyone at JetBlue jumps in to get the aircraft ready for the next flight when they are flying," she said. "When our leaders do it, it shows our crewmembers that we are all in it together."

Young explained that the simple gesture of staffers at all levels helping to clean the planes creates a "shared experience."

"[It] allows us to connect with fellow crew members while helping turn the plane quickly for an on-time departure," she said.

This month, JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes received kudos after he collected trash from passengers on a flight from Washington, DC, to Boston.

"When returning to his seat (flying economy), he walked down the aisle of the plane collecting trash from passengers," Joe Chase, investment manager at private wealth and asset management firm Lake Street Advisors, wrote in a LinkedIn post that went viral. "No job is below the CEO!"