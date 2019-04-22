Former Univision corp comms VP Carolina Valencia moves to nonprofit

NEW YORK: Carolina Valencia, former VP of corporate communications at Univision, has joined nonprofit NYC Kids Rise, where she is leading communications and digital efforts. She started in the newly created role on April 3.

Valencia, who is reporting to executive director Debra-Ellen Glickstein, said she and Glickstein will work together to build out the team Valencia will ultimately lead.

NYC Kids Rise works with the New York City Department of Education and the city government to manage the Save for College program.

Prior to joining the nonprofit, Valencia had a short stint as a consultant after leaving Univision last July during a reorganization of its communications team. She had worked at Univision since 2010. Prior, she spent five years on the communications team of The New York Times Company.

Rosemary Mercedes, , EVP and chief communications officer at Univision, said Valencia’s former role has not been filled.

"I’m excited for [Valencia]," Mercedes said. "I know she is passionate about social good. It was part of the appeal for her working here, and I’m not surprised she landed somewhere that will leverage her passion for social good and the skills that she brings in digital."