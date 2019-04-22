North 6th Agency hires former Epsilon Interactive CEO Al DiGuido

NEW YORK: North 6th Agency has named Al DiGuido, former CEO of Epsilon Interactive, as president and chief revenue officer, a newly created position.

DiGuido will report to CEO Matt Rizzetta and have three direct reports in the sales, marketing and finance departments. DiGuido is set to join the agency on May 1, though he has worked with Rizzetta for years.

"[DiGuido] has been intimately involved here in our journey since day one," Rizzetta said, citing his tenure as CEO of Zeta Interactive, one of North 6th’s first clients. "We’ve had a relationship for a long time, and now we’re just formalizing it to full-time. It was always just a question of timing."

DiGuido will manage the firm’s sales and revenue functions, mergers and acquisitions and capital initiatives, as well as working with Rizzetta on strategic initiatives.

DiGuido said an emphasis on accountability and the changing nature of PR were two of the reasons he joined N6A.

"I’ve had a front-row seat for the big transformations in media and marketing," he said. "From print to digital and the rise of social, and I’ve spent my life running companies and being part of companies that are transformative in nature. With PR, we’re at one of those incredible points right now."

DiGuido added that the rise of influencers and analytics has given the industry the ability to target audience engagement and prove its value.

"For years, PR was seen as an appendage to the overall media marketing mix," he said. "It was a nice-to-have, something you might want to do if you had the incremental budget. [Now] marketers are being asked by CFOs and the people holding the pursestrings to be accountable and justify why they’re spending money."



DiGuido has worked as a consultant since 2011, when he left the CEO position at Zeta. He joined the company in 2007 after a year as Epsilon Interactive’s CEO.

North 6th Agency posted revenue growth of 17% last year to $7 million, according to PRWeek’s 2019 Agency Business Report.