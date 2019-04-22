Performance Communications launches tech arm led by new appointment

Jamie Ivory, who was most recently an account director at Brands2Life and previously worked at Hotwire, has joined the Kingston-Upon-Thames-based agency in the new position of head of technology.

The agency said Ivory will lead its new business growth as it targets emerging technology brands, in addition to established players diversifying their range of products and services.

Performance co-founder Andy Francis said: "Technology has always been the common factor between our specialisms of sport and automotive. As a result, we’re already playing in the space for a number of clients, so it’s a natural progression to expand and evolve our offering into another specialist area."

The agency, which was founded by Francis and Charlie Raincock in 2002, counts the likes of Jaguar Land Rover, Citroën, Maserati, Triumph Motorcycles and Goodwood Festival of Speed among its clients.

Performance has also operated a Dubai office for a decade.