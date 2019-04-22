MEPRA to hold fifth Leadership Majlis

The Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA) has announced its line-up of speakers for its fifth Leadership Majlis - the year’s major communications conference in Abu Dhabi.

The conference will focus on how communications professionals can remain relevant during a time of industry change.

The conference, in partnership with the National Media Council and hosted by Mubadala Investment Company, will include speakers from the UK government, Vice Media, The National, ADNOC, Etihad Aviation Group, PRWeek, Alroeya, UNHCR, Page Society and Alvarez & Marsal.

The morning conference, which will be held on 2 May at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, is expected to attract more than 200 senior communication professionals to address the industry’s biggest challenges, trends and opportunities.

Jonty Summers, regional managing director for Hanover Middle East and chair of MEPRA, said: "The MEPRA Leadership Majlis serves to uncover the most pressing topics of our profession and provides a platform for senior communication professionals in the region to share knowledge and showcase best practice."

The 2019 MPRA Leadership Majlis is supported by corporate and agency partners including, the National Media Council, Mubadala, Hanover Middle East, Four Communications Group, Etihad Airways, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, PRWeek and Arthur W. Page Society.

To find out more, visit the 2019 MEPRA Leadership Majlis website.