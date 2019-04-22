Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Sri Lanka has blocked social media, following the Easter Sunday bombings. The NetBlocks observatory said it detected an intentional nationwide blackout of Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat and Viber. The government blocked the sites to stop the spread of false information and ease tensions. More than 200 people were killed in the attacks, including Kaori Takahashi, who had been in charge of PR for the women’s chapter of a volunteer support group for Japanese expats and their families in Sri Lanka, according to The New York Times.

Comcast's Xfinity has consolidated much of its PR work with Ketchum's Interfuse Communications. Xfinity had previously worked with several agencies, including Edelman, which handled its mobile business, and Taylor, which handled marketing comms for Xfinity’s NASCAR sponsorship efforts, a brand representative said. Xfinity is no longer working with Edelman and Taylor. (PRWeek)

Happy Earth Day! Brands including The North Face, SAP, Disney, WeWork, Apple and Absolut Vodka are demonstrating their support for environmental protection.

Howard Schultz is turning heads with his new campaign ad. "The majority of Americans aren’t Democrats or Republicans," the ad, which is circulating on Facebook, said. "The majority of Americans are Americans." The former Starbucks CEO, who is considering an independent bid for the presidency in 2020, was mocked on Twitter over the ad.

Can you put up a billboard for coming in second? No, according to The Action Network’s Darren Rovell. The LSU Tigers women’s gymnastics team put up a billboard in Baton Rouge celebrating its runner-up performance at the NCAA Championships. Rovell tweeted about his disdain for the billboard. The team retweeted Rovell and clapped back with the text, "We’re just here for the replies…" with three popcorn emojis.