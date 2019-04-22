Comcast's Xfinity consolidates PR work with Ketchum's Interfuse Communications

PHILADELPHIA: Xfinity, Comcast’s residential products and services brand, has consolidated much of its PR work with Ketchum conflict shop Interfuse Communications.

The review began in January and Xfinity finished it at the end of Q1 after working with Pile and Company to winnow down the field of approximately 15 agencies that were invited to pitch, an Xfinity representative told PRWeek. A source familiar with the matter confirmed that Interfuse Communications won the account.

The Omnicom Group agency declined to comment, and instead referred all questions to Xfinity.

Xfinity had previously worked with several agencies, including Edelman, which handled its mobile business, and Taylor, which handled marketing comms for Xfinity’s NASCAR sponsorship efforts, a brand rep said.

"This was an effort to connect the dots on some of those things," the Xfinity rep said. "The specific scope [of the brief] we’re still figuring out."

Xfinity is no longer working with Edelman and Taylor, a source familiar with the matter said. Edelman declined to comment on the move, referring questions to Xfinity, and Taylor did not immediately comment.

The review was not held to choose an AOR and Xfinity still works with other PR firms, the brand rep said. Xfinity began reevaluating its agency relationships at the end of 2018.

"We just sort of saw the turn of the calendar, looked at [the relationships] and thought it might make sense to consolidate to drive some efficiencies," the Xfinity rep said.

Via the Xfinity brand, Comcast provides high-speed internet, video, and phone services as well as wireless and security and automation services, television, voice, internet and mobile services and related products.

Comcast, which also owns NBCUniversal and Sky, reported in January that for 2018, consolidated revenue increased 11.1%. For the Cable Communications section of Comcast, of which Xfinity is a part, 2018 revenue increased 3.9% compared to the previous year.

However, the results also included $743 million in losses from Xfinity Mobile in 2018, which compares to a loss of $480 million in the prior year period.

Last week, Target hired Ketchum for an account consolidating work handled by several agencies focused on product and corporate communications after a multi-round RFP process that began in January.

In March, the agency was honored six times at the PRWeek Awards U.S., including being named Agency of the Past 20 Years.