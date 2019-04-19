What a coincidence: Someone found Arby's 'nerdy' Easter egg just in time

ATLANTA: Arby’s hid an Easter egg on its website so long ago that its marketing team forgot about it.

On Wednesday, John Morrison, director of customer experience at MyWiFi Networks, tweeted that he had discovered the sandwich chain hid an ASCII roast beef sandwich in the source code of its website.

Morrison's tweet has been liked more than 400 times and shared nearly 100 times as of Friday afternoon.

Last night while working on a project I discovered that @arbys hides an ASCII roast beef sandwich in the source code of https://t.co/nEXW29cLZi pic.twitter.com/tfUh5qCMCa — John Morrison (@localcelebrity) April 17, 2019

Arby’s is planning to send Morrison a "fun gift package" next week, said Josh Martin, the brand’s senior director for digital and social.

It seems more than a little fishy that Morrison discovered the Easter egg just days before Easter. However, Martin said it’s just a "crazy coincidence," and no one at the company tipped him off.

"He didn’t have any connection to us at all," said Martin. "We knew someone in the tech space would probably find it, because it’s kind of a nerdy thing to find. His background is in digital and technology."

Arby’s agency partner Fallon came up with the idea in September 2018.

"They said, ‘Let’s hide a sandwich in ASCII code on the site and see if anyone finds it,’" said Martin. "Honestly, we all forgot about it."

The Easter egg corresponded with the launch of Arby’s Head of Sandwiches campaign in September.

Fans should keep their eyes peeled. Arby’s is planning to hide more Easter eggs.

"The exciting part is when someone finds it and the reaction to it," said Martin. "It fits with our personality. The goal was someone finds it and thinks it is interesting. That was our plan."

Arby’s stunt is reminiscent of social media unicorns from Reese’s, which was discovered to only follow actress Reese Witherspoon on Instagram, and KFC, which internet sleuths figured out followed no one but all five Spice Girls and six men named Herb on Twitter. The latter was a nod to the fast-food chain’s secret recipe blend of 11 herbs and spices.