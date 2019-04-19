Honda's serious wake-up call to parents who text and drive

Honda here with your alarming statistic of the day: one in three parents text and drive with their children in the car.

This surprising figure has been brought to life by those at the auto brand working hard to change it.

Honda teamed up with West Coast agency RPA to produce a poignant wake-up call to all those parents guilty of putting their children in danger by distracting themselves at the wheel.

Jessica Fini, head of social media at Honda, said, "There are many awareness programs out there around the dangers of distracted driving, especially texting while driving, but it continues to be an issue. Even with connected and hands-free technologies, behavior still isn’t changing."

The emotional video is paired with a pledge parents can sign and share on social media with the hashtag "#TheTextTalk."

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.