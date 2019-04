Paul Dyer joins The PR Week podcast to discuss his journey as a data and analytics expert and how that eventually led him to creative communications shop Lippe Taylor, where he serves as president.

Dyer also discusses the biggest PR stories of this week, including Jano Cabrera leaving McDonald's, brand reactions to the Notre Dame fire, activations for "Game of Thrones'" season premiere, March for Our Lives' Times Square campaign and Nike's quick work after Tiger Woods won his fifth Masters.