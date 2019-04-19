Breakfast Briefing: Five things to know Friday

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders admitted she misled the press. The admission came in the report of special counsel Robert Mueller that was released Thursday. Sanders told Mueller's investigators that comments she made in a May 2017 press conference, including that "countless" FBI agents had lost confidence in FBI Director James Comey, "were not founded on anything." (Politico)

Ancestry.com deleted an online ad and apologized Thursday for the spot that showed a white man asking a black woman to escape the antebellum south and get married. The YouTube video, with a caption calling the two lovers, was criticized by people who reminded Ancestry.com that most black Americans can trace their mixed ancestry to rape, not love. (CBS)

Facebook updated a post about security leaks shortly after the Mueller report was leaked, Quartz reports. The original Facebook post, from March, discussed how the company had insecurely stored millions of Facebook and thousands of Instagram passwords. In the update, Facebook admitted more Instagram users — millions not thousands — were affected than it first thought.

The head of Alibaba, Jack Ma raised the public ire of the Communist Party. An editorial in Newspaper People’s Daily, a publication of the ruling Communist Party, critiqued Ma for his recent statements that young people should work 12-hour days, six days a week in order to be happy. (Associated Press)

In other Chinese media news, the communist government sponsored a press tour of re-education camps in the Xinjiang region where it detains Muslims. Bloomberg reports that China is concerned about the international backlash over its attempts to pacify the region. On the tour, officials told reporters the Uighur Muslims were there voluntarily, but when asked, said if they don’t volunteer they "have to go through judicial procedures." The U.S. State Department estimates that two million Uighurs are being held in the camps.