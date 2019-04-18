HBO's winter-cold response to Trump's 'Game of Thrones' tweet

Even President Donald Trump is getting in on "Game of Thrones" mania on Twitter, and HBO isn’t happy about it.

On Thursday morning, as Attorney General William Barr was briefing members of the media about the Mueller report, Trump posted another "Game of Thrones"-themed tweet. The message included an image of the president with his back to the camera and standing in fog. In a GoT-ish font, it reads, "No collusion. No obstruction. For the haters and the radical left Democrats - game over."

pic.twitter.com/222atp7wuB — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2019 HBO was not amused. The network responded early Thursday afternoon with the statement, "Though we can understand the enthusiasm for "Game of Thrones" now that the final season has arrived, we still prefer our intellectual property not be used for political purposes." It wasn’t the first time that Trump and HBO have gotten into a duel over the show. pic.twitter.com/nk2vKvHuaL — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2018 In November, Trump posted a GoT-inspired tweet to say that "sanctions are coming" to Iran. HBO again had a witty retort.