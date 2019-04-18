The Havas PR Global Collective comprises 37 agencies, some with Havas in the name, and some bearing other names. These names range from awesome fun ones, such as Red Agency and One Green Bean, to specialized healthcare agencies including Havas SO, to the AMO network of strategic advisory agencies (which once again headed the Mergermarket tables for PR advisers on global M&A transactions). Comprised of 1,300 PR pros, we share one mission: to be the most multidimensional team of experts in our space, delivering meaningful work that sets new benchmarks. We understand the lines of contemporary communications aren’t just crossing, but merging. For this reason, social — and, by extension, storytelling and content — are foundational to our strategy and campaigns.
We are part of Havas, a top-five global advertising and communications group and the most entrepreneurial of the world’s major holding companies. Havas, in turn, is part of the broader Vivendi family, allowing us access to the storytellers at our sister businesses from the team at movie studio StudioCanal, writers with TV station Canal+, the talent in the world’s biggest music label, Universal Music Group, and the best minds in gamification at Gameloft. We also tap into proprietary research such as Havas Group’s Meaningful Brands study, which runs annually in 33 markets across 1,500 brands. And through our strategic partnership with HVH Precision Analytics, we’re exploring new ways to leverage data science to seed content and conversations.
In most markets, we are ranked among the top five agencies in size and/or creativity, most often both — from Havas PR France (No. 1 by size) to Red Agency Australia (No. 1 most awarded in Australia and Asia). Havas PR Ortega was named Southeast Asia Corporate Communications Team of the Year at Campaign’s Agency of the Year Awards, and PR Journal ranked Havas Germany No. 7 of the most creative PR agencies in Germany.
2018 saw a change of leadership for us, with James Wright appointed as global chairman of the Global Collective and CEO of Havas PR North America. James had previously been CEO of the highly successful Havas-owned Red Agency and was responsible for Havas PR’s operations across Asia-Pacific. Seeing a big opportunity to grow Havas PR North America in particular, James has outlined a new Merged Media model for the agency that will be supported by investments in data, content and creativity — and by a rebranding and reshaping of some of our Group that can be expected to be red hot.
This is happening at a macro level across our Group, which has united around the "Together" strategy, an aggressive integration of our creative, PR, media and data services across the globe. The strategy has helped win key additions to client roster, including Global Climate Action Summit, Aspen Pharmacare, SoClean, Michael Kors, PriceWaterhouse Coopers, Volvo, Novartis, Japan Airlines, Business France and Virgin Mobile.
Principals
James Wright, global chairman of the Global Collective and CEO of Havas PR North America
Ownership
Vivendi
Global Revenue
2018 -- $200M
2017 -- $220M
