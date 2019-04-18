Target turns to Ketchum for new product, corp comms account

MINNEAPOLIS: Target has hired Ketchum for an account consolidating work handled by several agencies focused on product and corporate communications after a multi-round RFP process that began in January.

The Omnicom Group agency will begin working on Target’s business from its Chicago and New York offices, effective immediately, according to a company spokesperson. The retailer offered few details about Ketchum’s scope of work, only saying it will handle corporate and product communications for a number of Target’s business areas.

The retailer works with several agencies and does not have an AOR. Target consolidated work handled by other shops that are being retained into the brief assigned to Ketchum. The company has worked with firms including Hill+Knowlton Strategies, KWT Global and Boden.

Target chief communications officer Katie Boylan said via email that the company chose Ketchum "based on their creativity, deep and broad subject matter expertise and passion for our brand."

Ketchum North America president Mike Doyle said that Target is a brand the agency "was built to support." He added that Target’s agency search process was "so thorough and generous that we were able to learn about their business and their culture in great depth."

Last month, Target reported that Q4 2018 comparable sales grew 5.3% with in-store sales up 2.9% and digital sales up 31%. The company beat analysts’ estimates for both revenue and profit.

At the PRWeek Awards U.S. last month, Ketchum was named Agency of the Past 20 Years, one of six awards it won during the 2019 edition of the event.