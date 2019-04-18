Breakfast Briefing: 7 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

He’s lovin’ it. And leavin’ it. Jano Cabrera, McDonald’s SVP of U.S. comms, global media and PR, has exited the company. Cabrera is spending time with his son, who was born in February, before he moves onto his next venture. "I'm looking forward to many Happy Meals in the future, but as a customer," he said. Read the full story here.

Have you pre-ordered the Mueller report yet? Barnes & Noble’s chief merchandising officer Tim Mantel said that after receiving "strong demand" from customers, the bookseller is offering a "PDF/direct replica" of the report, "Barr redactions and all." It can be pre-ordered using the company's Nook e-reader or app, and delivered upon release Thursday. Barnes & Noble described the report as "essential reading for all Americans on both sides of the aisle." (CNN)

In other Mueller report news: Attorney General William Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will hold a press conference at 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning to review special counsel Robert Mueller’s report. A group of House Democrats are demanding Barr cancel the "unnecessary and inappropriate" press conference.

This might cause a wrinkle in plans. Several publications reported that Galaxy Fold’s cutting-edge foldable screens have left reviewers with flickering, failed screens. Shares of Samsung Electronics dropped more than 3% on Thursday after the reports. Samsung told outlets it’s inspecting the units "in person to determine the cause of the matter." The phone’s commercial launch is still planned for April 26.

Ever wonder what NFL teams would look like as Pop-Tarts? In a Twitter thread on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Chargers posted images comparing each of their opponents to a Pop-Tart flavor, and a corresponding box. Some of the comparisons got a bit weird. Pop-Tarts retweeted the thread and thanked the football team for their "contribution to the internet."

our 2019 opponents as pop tarts: a thread pic.twitter.com/vuLYnEH0Aj — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) April 17, 2019

In other odd Twitter happenings: The Museum of English Rural Life and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have switched Twitter profile pictures. Meaning: His picture is now a ram. Makes total sense. Meanwhile, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) made fun of The Walt Disney Company after it pledged $5 million to rebuild Notre Dame. That went just as well as you think it would.

Wonderful! Will we see Disney princesses in the new stained glass? https://t.co/al6W7bvFyb — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 17, 2019

How does a salad dressing brand get consumers’ attention? By building a 24-foot tall ranch bottle, of course. Hidden Valley Ranch did just that for National Ranch Day last month, and invited people to stop by with their own containers and fill them up as much as they wanted. Check out the full campaign case study here.