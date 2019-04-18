Public Affairs Board announces new leadership team

George McGregor, managing partner at Interel, and Emma Petela, director at GK Strategy have moved from vice to co-chairs, following the resignation of Paul Bristow, managing director at PB Consulting.

Bristow stepped down to potentially contest the Peterborough by-election as a Conservative candidate.

Taking on the vice-chair positions are Cathy Owens, director at Deryn Consulting and Paul Church, associate director at The Whitehouse Consultancy. Lionel Zetter, an independent public affairs consultant, remains vice-chair.

In a statement, McGregor and Petela said: "Our priorities as co-chairs are threefold, to build a more powerful voice for public affairs, to champion and uphold ethical public affairs and to promote diversity in our industry. We’d like to pay tribute to our predecessor Paul Bristow and wish him well as a parliamentary candidate."

Owens added: "I’ll be particularly keen to make sure we deliver on improving our offer to companies and individuals who operate in the devolved nations and outside London. It’s also great to be part of team that represents the diversity we all want to see in the industry."

All co-chairs and vice-chairs take up their positions immediately and remain in place until the time of the next scheduled Public Affairs Board executive committee elections in June, where all candidates will be eligible to stand again for their positions.