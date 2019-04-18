Former Burson-Marsteller MD hired to lead marcomms at new automotive venture

INEOS Automotive, founded in 2016, is a new division of the chemicals multinational INEOS. Under 'Projekt Grenadier', it plans to build a "practical, uncompromising and hard-working" four-wheel drive vehicle to replace the recently retired Land Rover Defender (see video below).

Ineos chairman Jim Ratcliffe, a car enthusiast and experienced adventurer, conceived the idea in a London pub called The Grenadier.

Everett brings more than 20 years of marketing and communications experience, including four years at Burson-Marsteller and senior comms roles at Alstom Power and healthcare firm Medela.

She also has extensive experience in senior advertising and brand roles at Lexus, Infiniti and IBM.

"It’s a great time to join the INEOS Group. I’ve been connected to the automotive industry for the past 17 years and opportunities like Projekt Grenadier for INEOS Automotive don’t come along often," Everett said.

"I’m thrilled to be on the journey with a diverse team, as we develop our brand and build our new and uncompromising off-roader. In Projekt Grenadier, we will launch a straight talking, no-nonsense brand and utility vehicle that delivers a purpose. It won’t be an alternative to an SUV."

Everett’s experience at automotive firms has included launching new products to market. This includes the Lexus hybrid powertrain for its RX range of SUVs and leading the brand launch of Infinity when it arrived in Europe in 2008.

At Burson-Marsteller, she was most recently MD under then-CEO Amanda Pierce, and was the EMEA PR lead on Walgreens Boots Alliance – one of WPP’s biggest clients.