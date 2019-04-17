What happened when Hidden Valley Ranch went big (literally) for National Ranch Day

Company: Hidden Valley Ranch

Campaign: Bring Your Own Container

Agency partners: ­Mcgarrybowen and MKTG

Duration: March 10, 2019

Did you know March 10 is National Ranch Day? If you’re like many people, probably not.

To change this lack of public awareness, Hidden Valley Ranch decided it needed to go big. Literally.

The brand, which is owned by The Clorox Company, constructed a record-shattering 24-foot tall ranch bottle on the Las Vegas Strip, a destination it deemed "just as fun and flavorful as ranch." People could stop by with their own containers and fill them up as much as they wanted, provided they were able to carry them afterwards. The unofficial motto: If they were able to carry it, Hidden Valley filled it.

Strategy

The brand wanted to promote and capitalize on the holiday, the only day devoted to the celebration of ranch dressing. In addition to gaining media coverage, it wanted to showcase the dressing’s diversity by highlighting the fact that its fan base goes through lots of the stuff because they put it on everything (not just salads).

Tactics

In the week leading up to March 10, the company sent local and national media outlets assets detailing the bottle’s construction, and invited select journalists to watch the progress in-person. The brand also implemented a targeted paid social strategy aimed at attracting Las Vegas residents.

On the holiday itself, Hidden Valley encouraged visitors to take photos and record videos to share on social media. The brand also took photos and videos, sending them as assets to media outlets and using them on its social media channels.

The event ran from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 10, with most of the action happening in the first hour, aka the period of time in which attendees could fill up their containers. Those who missed that window were still treated to free pizza, chicken fingers, and other ranch-friendly snacks.

Results

The event attracted more than 800 attendees, who posted a collective 2,000 photos on social media. In addition to your standard jars and bottles, containers included a kiddie pool and a makeshift bathtub.

The campaign racked up 226 broadcast hits. On the digital side, it generated 70 organic online placements, including Food & Wine, Delish, and Thrillist.

And on social media, it successfully spotlighted, in the words of one Twitter user, "the kinds of unhinged people who put ranch dressing on everything."