In brief: Wins for Open Comms, Phipps Relations and Say

Opus Trust win for Open Comms

The Yorkshire-based PR and content agency Opus Trust has secured a retainer agreement with the multichannel communication specialists Open Comms to deliver PR, social media and content support. Open Comms will develop a schedule of activity that will provide a balance of earned, owned and social engagement to support the organisation as it embarks on "ambitious targets to secure £28m turnover during 2019". Director of Open Communications Lindsey Davies said: "Having worked within similar industries for many years, we took the time to really get to grips with the culture at Opus and to understand better what the business wanted to use its PR and communications to achieve."

New London magazine for kids launches

The new magazine, Where Junior, will sit alongside Morris Visitor Publications' Where London magazine as a guide to the capital for children aged 7-12. The magazine will have a distribution of 50,000 across family friendly central London four and five-star hotels. The publication dates will coincide with peak family times of pre-Easter, pre-summer holidays and Christmas. Publishing director Stewart Dymock said: "As a father of three I know how important it us and for children to have access to safe and trusted content. The team are really passionate about this product and I’m very proud of what will be a unique children’s guide to this amazing city."

Family-owned Argentinian wine company appoints Phipps Relations

The brief will see food and drink specialist communications agency Phipps Relations work alongside Viñalba’s marketing and communications team to create consumer awareness of its wine portfolio. The campaign will also leverage the strong relationship that Viñalba has with its retailers and consumers by showcasing its range of wines through a series of consumer events in London and Manchester. The team will be led by Phipps managing director Nicky Forrest. She Said: "Viñalba is one of the most established Argentinian wine brands in the UK, and we’re looking forward to connecting with consumers across the UK and showing them what a great Malbec tastes like."

Rewired adds new director

Birmingham-based communications agency has strengthened its board with the appointment of Harj Millington as a director and significant shareholder. A qualified lawyer, Millington spent a decade at Gowlings in commercial law before running her own online retail business for seven years, focusing on strategy, business growth and marketing. She joined Rewired in 2017 as commercial director to support the company’s new business development. Millington joins managing director Ruth Pipkin on the board, who said: "I have been actively seeking the right partner to support me in significantly growing the business and ensuring that we meet our full potential, and I’m delighted to have found that person in Harj."

OnRobot teams up with Say to grow brand presence

The robotic end-of-arm producer has appointed the communications agency to amplify the company’s presence in the UK market, as the company enacts its plans for rapid growth and expansion. Say will start immediately on a brief to demonstrate OnRobot’s brand proposition for end-of-arm tooling within the collaborative robots market. Thomas Knudsen, general manager for North Europe at OnRobot, said: "Bringing Say on board to help achieve this was a logical choice – the company is a leading robotics and technology specialist, and we have no doubt that this partnership will help us elevate ourselves in the UK market."