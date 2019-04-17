Ubisoft donates to Notre Dame after 'Assassin's Creed' becomes center of rebuilding conversation

Video game publisher Ubisoft is donating to the Notre Dame Cathedral and allowing fans to play its "Assassin’s Creed Unity" game for free, after the game unexpectedly found itself at the center of the conversation around rebuilding efforts for the historical Paris landmark.

In solidarity with everyone moved by Monday's events we’re donating to the restoration of Notre-Dame & giving you the chance to play @AssassinsCreed Unity on Uplay for free.



Details below: — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) April 17, 2019

Outlets including CBS, Yahoo, The Washington Post, and the New York Post reported on Tuesday that Ubisoft’s 2014 video game "Assassin’s Creed Unity" could hold the key to rebuilding Notre Dame after its devastating fire on Monday. The game, set in Paris during the French Revolution, features a realistic 3D model of the cathedral by artist Caroline Miousse.

Ubisoft explained in a tweet that it is not involved in the reconstruction, but is "more than happy to lend [its] expertise."

We are not currently involved in the reconstruction, but we'd of course be more than happy to lend our expertise in any way we can! ?? — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) April 17, 2019

An Ubisoft representative was not immediately available for comment.

Another gaming company, online virtual world Second Life, tweeted that its users are showing support by visiting an "inworld replica" of the cathedral.

A massive fire recently swept through the world-famous #NotreDame Cathedral and many #SecondLife community members are showing their support by visiting an inworld replica. Find out more and how you can donate to help rebuild Notre Dame on our blog. https://t.co/93QOkytRN9 pic.twitter.com/wHfiMHnv0O — Second Life Official (@SecondLife) April 16, 2019

Here are the other brands and organizations donating toward rebuilding efforts…

IBM

We are saddened by the news of Notre Dame, and have pledged to donate to the rebuilding efforts of this historic cathedral. https://t.co/GmoBgBIrSS — IBM (@IBM) April 16, 2019

L’Oréal Group

Expressing solidarity for the #NotreDame tragedy, 86 000 employees will also be able to contribute to the reconstruction of this iconic monument which inspires men and women around the world ? https://t.co/v9P3NOTIFn — L'Oréal Group (@Loreal) April 16, 2019

LVMH

"In the wake of this national tragedy, the Arnault family and the LVMH Group pledge their support for #NotreDame. They will donate a total of 200 million euros to the fund for reconstruction of this architectural work, which is an integral part of the history of France." pic.twitter.com/utvJT8xJht — LVMH (@LVMH) April 16, 2019

Apple

We are heartbroken for the French people and those around the world for whom Notre Dame is a symbol of hope. Relieved that everyone is safe. Apple will be donating to the rebuilding efforts to help restore Notre Dame’s precious heritage for future generations.???? — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 16, 2019

Total

Following the terrible fire that damaged Notre Dame Cathedral, one of the most iconic monuments of Paris and France, we pledge our support for #NotreDame by donating 100M euros to @Fond_Patrimoine to help the reconstruction of this architectural jewel. https://t.co/Kqszwy9XUJ — Total (@Total) April 16, 2019

University of Notre Dame