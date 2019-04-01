Hear about Iceland's palm oil pledge and corporate activism at PRWeek's PR360

PR360, the UK’s flagship communications conference, takes place at the Hilton Brighton Metropole on 9 and 10 May – click here for more information and to buy tickets.

Hil Berg, head of sustainability and CSR at Iceland, will discuss the background to Iceland’s vow to remove palm oil from its own products, and its activities with Greenpeace – including the much-discussed Rang-tan film from Christmas 2018.

Berg will talk about the context of purpose in corporate activism, and the role of an organisation’s culture in campaigns.

Sir Craig Oliver, now a principal at Teneo, will discuss the political landscape and the role of corporate communications in navigating through uncertainty and change.

PR360 2019 is themed around maximising opportunities, minimising threats. It will act as a ‘SWOT’ analysis for the industry – examining how it can thrive amid the opportunities and challenges of the current age.

The event will be co-located with Media360 – PRWeek’s sister publication Campaign’s flagship conference for leading brands, media agencies, and media owners. A gala dinner on the evening of 9 May will include delegates of both PR360 and Media360.

Other speakers and sessions include:

Peter Marks, chief executive of the UK’s biggest nightclub operator Deltic Group, on a CEO’s view of PR’s value to the business

The rise of the purpose led brand – good intentions or hot air? It will include panellists from Uber, Ben & Jerry’s, PageGroup and Joseph Rowntree Foundation

A panel session asking whether PRs can do it all, and whether should they should try. Featuring expert speakers from Thomas Cook, Reuters, Amnesty International, Blurred and 3 Monkeys Zeno

A look at lessons from Fyre Festival – how to avoid an influencer marketing catastrophe

Measuring the impact of PR, featuring contributions from Visit Britain/Visit England and the Stroke Association

A discussion about what younger customers want from brands, featuring representatives of Snap Inc. UK and The London School of Economics

What the pitching process should look like in 2019, with James Herring of Taylor Herring and Claire Mason of Man Bites Dog

The eight principles of effective media training from Mike Sergeant of Sergeant Leadership Communications

Delivering a winning campaign on a tight budget, with Ofcom comms director Chris Wynn

The gender pay gap: a year on, featuring Kam Dhillon and Sarah Kaiser of Fujitsu

Finding mental well-being in PR, with representatives of MIND, Experian, UKTV and Save the Children

Tips and tricks for running an integrated function, featuring Charandeep Singh, head of external relations at the Scottish Chambers of Commerce

The power of asking – is it important for comms people to know or to ask? Speakers include Sarah Ogden and Stuart Yeardsley of 3 Monkeys Zeno

Unleashing creative firepower: what PR can achieve when it thinks big, featuring Shelter head of media Clare Harkey

A look at the business benefits of diversity, with The Financial Conduct Authority’s Emma Stranack and Anchor Hanover’s Mario Ambrosi

Future-proofing your workforce, with Highways England executive director, corporate affairs and communications, Peter Allen

