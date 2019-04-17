Edelman's Isabel Long moves to MSL to lead US business development

CHICAGO: MSL has hired Edelman veteran Isabel Long as SVP of U.S. business development, effective on May 1.

Long is set to be based in Chicago and report to chief integration officer Amy Cheronis. Long will replace Mike Holloway, who is leaving to pursue opportunities outside of Publicis Groupe, an MSL representative said.

Long said she is planning to build a team once she "gets in, understands who is there and what resources are needed."

Long will be responsible for leading strategic growth across the MSL U.S. network.

Previously, Long was SVP and director of growth and development in Edelman’s Chicago office. She left the firm last week after working at Edelman since December 2013. Her replacement has not been named.

"I continue to have the utmost respect for Edelman, [its leadership], and everything they are doing," said Long.

Before Edelman, Long was VP and director of business development at DDB Chicago, according to her LinkedIn profile.