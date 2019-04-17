Powerscourt strengthens investor relations practice with senior hire

David Lloyd-Seed will work within its investor relations practice while working closely with Powerscourt’s investor relations team comprising Marina Calero, Eavan Gannon and Alison Watson.

He will also take on a broader role to help spearhead the consultancy’s advice on capital markets communications both for its existing and new clients.

Lloyd-Seed is currently chair of the UK Investor Relations Society and most recently was firector of IR at Telefonica UK (O2), having held similar roles at Dixons Retail and Severn Trent.

He started his career in corporate broking, working for a number of blue chip banks including BZW, Dresdner Kleinwort Benson and Citi.