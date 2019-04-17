Breakfast Briefing: Beyonce wins social media with surprise album drop

Your friends and colleagues will be talking about three things today: Beyonce, Beyonce and Beyonce. The singer dropped a surprise live album early Wednesday morning called "Homecoming," which features a setlist of her legendary Coachella performance chronicled in a just-released Netflix documentary. Meanwhile, the 2019 NFL regular season schedule is set to be released tonight in a much more staged announcement.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly declared himself exonerated by the Mueller investigation in tweets and other venues. However, the report itself may tell a somewhat different story. White House aides and the president’s lawyers are planning counterprogramming galore after a redacted version of the report is released on Thursday.

Two shareholder advisory firms are backing a leadership shakeup at Boeing. ISS and Glass Lewis are supporting a resolution that would split the chairman and CEO roles, both of which are held by Dennis Muilenberg. Investors are set to vote on the measure at Boeing’s shareholder meeting this month.

PepsiCo’s Q1 earnings beat analysts’ expectations for both revenue and profit, with its international business and snack line largely to thank. The company’s organic revenue jumped more than 5% in the quarter to $12.9 billion as it posted net income of $1.4 billion.

Mondelez is recalling packages of Chewy Chips Ahoy, warning of "potential adverse health effects" due to a problem in the baking process. In an attention-grabbing description, the Nabisco brand warned that some packages could contain an "unexpected solidified ingredient."