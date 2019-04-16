'Enough. We want change.' First look at March For Our Lives' Times Square ad

Watch a video showing what the billboards look like.

March For Our Lives, the student activist group formed after the mass shooting last year at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, started running hard-hitting digital billboards in Times Square this week.

The main message, in reference to the nation’s gun violence epidemic: "Enough. We want change."

The billboards will run through the end of the month and are expected to reach five-and-a-half million people. Brendan Duff, who cofounded March for Our Lives, explained the group's next steps in an op-ed on Monday to engage the public and to keep the gun violence prevention movement front and center.

Watch the video below to see what the Times Square billboards look like:

